NCT announce full-group comeback with ‘Golden Age’

NCT are making their full-group comeback this month with a new album, ‘Golden Age’.

The group’s agency, SM Entertainment, has confirmed the K-pop band’s return with the ‘Golden Age’ album arriving on August 28. It will mark the band’s first record as a full group since ‘Universe’ in December 2021.

While the ‘Golden Age’ album is due for release on August 28, promotions for the record are set to kick off on Monday (August 14). New content will be released almost every day between August 14 until August 28 and beyond.

From August 14 until August 18, new photos and videos of four members of NCT will be released daily. On August 22, a teaser for the ‘Golden Age’ music video will be shared. On August 23, the music video for the album’s title track will officially be released.

August 25 and 26 will see an image teaser for another track from the album, titled ‘Baggy Jeans’, with a teaser for its music video arriving on August 27. The full music video and the ‘Golden Age’ album are set for release on August 28. On August 29 and August 30, archiving videos will be released.

On August 26, NCT will stage their comeback concert as a full group, titled ‘NCT Nation: To The World’.

Earlier this month, NCT shared their upcoming lineup of ‘NCT Lab’ releases, feature solo and unit projects by various members. First launched last February, ‘NCT Lab’ is a series under SM Entertainment’s ‘SM STATION’ project, through which the members of NCT release solo, unit and self-composed tracks.

On Tuesday (August 8), ‘NCT Lab’ released a solo single by Jaehyun. It will be followed by a duet by Taeil and Haechan. The next two releases are a solo track by Kun, and a unit track by Kun, Xiaojun, Renjun and Chenle.

NCT have released six songs under the project so far, beginning with Mark’s solo single ‘Child’ last February. Other songs include ‘Rain Day’ by Taeil, Kun and Yangyang, aolo single ‘Forever Only’ by Jaehyun and ‘Birthday’ by Ten. The latest ‘NCT LAB’ release had been Mark’s April single ‘Golden Hour’.

Later this month, NCT sub-unit NCT 127 will be releasing a four-part documentary series on Disney+ titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys, for which they have dropped a new teaser. The series will premiere with its first two episodes on August 20, with the next two episodes releasing on September 6.