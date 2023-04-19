Watch NCT’s Doyoung cover Seulgi’s ’28 Reasons’

NCT member Doyoung has unveiled his cover of labelmate Seulgi‘s solo single ’28 Reasons’.

Doyoung made an appearance on the April 18 episode of online talk show LeeMujin Service, hosted by singer Lee Mu-jin, where he performed a number of songs, including ’28 Reasons’ by his SM Entertainment labelmate Seulgi.

For his performance, the NCT singer transformed the track into a sultry, jazzy number. “28 reasons that ruined you, you don’t have to know / I have no bad intentions / You know all 28 reasons to run away / So, why are you leaning into me again,” he sings.

During the episode, Doyoung also performed a solo version of ‘Perfume’ by NCT DOJAEJUNG, the new NCT sub-unit which he is a part of, as well as a cover of HYNNs ‘The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone’.

Later, Lee and Doyoung spoke about how the K-pop idol ended up joining SM Entertainment. “When I was in high school, I participated in a singing competition, and I was cast there,” Doyoung explained.

“Since I was scouted, I was the only person at my audition. So rather than songs I prepared beforehand, I wound up singing over 10 songs on the spot that I don’t even remember,” the singer added, reavling that he would end up singing for “about two to three hours straight”.

“They’d ask, ‘Do you have anything else to sing?’ And I’d search for a song. ‘Do you have a high-pitched song you can sing?’ And I’d look for one,” he said.

NCT DOJAEJUNG are the first NCT sub-unit to not be under one of the group’s four larger sub-groups, namely NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and the China-based WayV. SM Entertainment will also be launching Japan-based subunit NCT Tokyo later this year.