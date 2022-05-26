NCT Dream team up with ‘Baby Shark’ creator on English remix of ‘Glitch Mode’

NCT Dream have joined forces with ‘Baby Shark’ creator PinkFong on an English-language remix of their single ‘Glitch Mode’.

The K-pop boyband dropped the new ‘Glitch Mode’ remake on May 25 as a collaboration with the children’s entertainment company, which was previously behind the global children’s hit ‘Baby Shark’, alongside an animated sing-along music videos for the track.

The music video includes animated avatars of all seven members of the NCT sub-unit, who perform the song alongside PinkFong’s cartoon dinosaur mascot Red Rex. The remix features more upbeat, 8-bit-inspired beats beneath child-like vocals, with NCT Dream heard harmonising in the background.

The release of the English remix of ‘Glitch Mode’ marks the second time NCT Dream have released an English version of one of their songs with PinkFong so far – the first time being in May last year when the company also released a similar English remix of their song ‘Hot Sauce’.

The boyband have also released two original children’s songs with PinkFong over the last two years, the first being ‘Dinosaurs A To Z’ in May last year, later followed up by the song ‘Baby T-Rex’ earlier this month.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream are currently gearing up to drop ‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ and to be led by a title track of the same name. ‘Beatbox’ will see the addition of four new tracks to the album’s existing 11, and is due out on May 30 at 6pm KST.

The forthcoming album arrives nearly two months after the release of ‘Glitch Mode’ in March, which was given four stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly. That record had been the follow-up to last June’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of their May 2021 debut studio album ‘Hot Sauce’.