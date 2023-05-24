NCT Dream bodyguard may face charges for allegedly injuring a fan

A bodyguard of K-pop boyband NCT Dream may face charges in South Korea for allegedly pushing and injuring a fan.

According to South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, the incident occurred on February 20 at Incheon International Airport. At the time, NCT Dream were returning from an overseas event and fans had reportedly crowded their airport to see the boyband.

On that day, the bodyguard, an unnamed man in his 30s, allegedly pushed a fan and caused them to “hit a wall and break her rib”. Doctors then allegedly told the fan that their injury would take five months to heal.

The fan reportedly filed a complaint to the police against the bodyguard. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, prosecutors are reviewing the possibility of pressing charges.

In other NCT Dream news, the boyband is set to return with new music later this year. This is according to a music line-up preview by the group’s label SM Entertainment.

According to SM Entertainment, NCT Dream are scheduled to release a new studio album in the third quarter of 2023. In the same time period, labelmates EXO and parent group NCT also have plans to drop new music.

Meanwhile, a number of SM Entertainment’s solo artists are also set to release new mini-album. Namely TXVQ‘s Yunho (aka U-Know), Red Velvet‘s Wendy, SHINee’s Key, D.O. of EXO and Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon.

NCT Dream also recently added new dates to their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour. They include two more shows in South Korea in June, as well as a Latin America leg in July. Check out the full list of cities here.