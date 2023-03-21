NCT Dream releases English version of ‘Beatbox’

NCT Dream have unveiled an English-language version of their hit 2022 single, ‘Beatbox’.

The English version of ‘Beatbox’ was released alongside a lyric video, which features behind-the-scenes footage of the boyband at the photoshoot for song.

“Yeah, hands up to the top, bring ’em up / Make a beatbox-box and it bump / Everywhere I go make the room hop / Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox,” the boyband sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

The English remake of ‘Beatbox’ arrives just weeks ahead of the upcoming North American leg of NCT Dream’s ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour.

The boyband are set to play seven shows across the US, including the states of California, New Jersey and Texas. Tickets for the show are available now via Ticketmaster.

NCT Dream are currently set to wrap up the first Asian leg of their tour with a show in Hong Kong this Saturday (March 25). The boyband will then head to Europe to play shows in the UK, France and Germany. Tickets for those shows are also available via Ticketmaster.

In other NCT news, K-pop agency SM Entertainment previously said that the group’s “infinite” expansion is set to end in 2023, with the upcoming Japan-based NCT Tokyo reportedly being the last sub-unit of the boyband.

However, the entertainment company has since confirmed that NCT members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are currently preparing their first album as a sub-unit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NCT 127 are officially set to expand into the world of graphic novels, with the upcoming launch of ‘NCT 127: Limitless’.