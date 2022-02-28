NCT Dream drop teaser for sophomore studio album ‘Glitch Mode’

NCT Dream have announced the details of their highly-anticipated comeback with a brand-new teaser.

Today (February 28) at midnight KST, the boyband shared a striking new teaser for their upcoming release, titled ‘Glitch Mode’. The record, which be their second full-length album, is due out on March 28.

The forthcoming ‘Glitch Mode’ record will also mark the NCT sub-unit’s first release of 2022. It comes nine months after their last release, ‘Hello Future’, which was a repackaged version of their May 2021 debut studio album ‘Hot Sauce’.

‘Hot Sauce’ also notably marked the return of Canadian-Korean member Mark Lee, who had not been featured in the group since 2018’s ‘Candle Light’. As part of the unit’s previous rotational graduation system, Mark had left the NCT Dream in December that year upon turning 20.

SM Entertainment later removed the rotational system in April 2020 in favour of a fixed group consisting of the boyband’s seven original members, completed by Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Renjun, Jeno and Jisung.

Earlier this month, Lee unveiled his first-ever solo song ‘Child’, as part of SM Entertainment’s ongoing ‘SM Station’ digital music project. The track was also the first under a new ‘SM Station’ project, dubbed ‘NCT Lab’, which will serve as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise, in the future.