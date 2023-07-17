NCT Dream return with vibrant ‘ISTJ’ music video

NCT Dream have released a music video for their single ‘ISTJ’ and their new studio album of the same name.

On July 17 at 6pm KST, the seven-member NCT unit made their highly anticipated return with their new single ‘ISTJ’ and its eye-catching music video. The track is the lead single of the group’s third studio effort of the same name, which was also released at the same time.

The ‘ISTJ’ visual begins as the NCT Dream members depart the ‘Real Word’ for the ‘MBTI World’, in which each of them are categorised and studied based on their personality types. They ultimately escape the world, which appears to fall apart after an explosion of fireworks.

“You and your routine / Something special / I’ll try solving you as I feel / It’s the way you are / Glamorous, dangerous / The passion unprecedented in your world / Let’s talk about it,” they sing in the chorus.

In addition to its title track, ‘ISTJ’ includes the pre-release single ‘Broken Melodies’, which the group released in June. NCT Dream also previewed the B-side ‘Poison’ via a track video on YouTube earlier this month.

NCT Dream’s last release had been their December 2022 Holiday record ‘Candy’, which was led by a remake of the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name. It had marked the first time any NCT unit released a Holiday-themed album.

Earlier today, SM Entertainment shared that none of the NCT members’ contracts with the agency were due to expire until the end of 2024. Although over half of its members — including all of NCT Dream — are in their seventh year in the K-pop industry, the agency revealed that the group’s contracts are longer than the standard seven years for K-pop idols.