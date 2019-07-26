NCT Dream make an explosive return with new single, ‘Boom’

It’s a more mature sound from the teenage boyband

K-pop boyband NCT Dream have unveiled ‘Boom’, the lead single from their forthcoming ‘We Boom’ EP.

The dark, synth-driven song marks a shift in style for the teenage group, who tend to rely on bubblegum melodies such as those on ‘Chewing Gum’ and ‘We Young’. On ‘Boom’, though, the outfit reach for a more mature sound, putting their vocal talents on display as they wax lyrical about chasing their dreams.

A slick video for ‘Boom’ accompanied the song’s release. In the energetic clip, the six-member group flaunt their synchronised choreography on vibrant sets, from an ornate ballroom to a brightly lit parking garage to a stadium. Watch the video below.

‘Boom’ opens NCT Dream’s third EP, ‘We Boom’, which arrives later today. The six-track project, which follows last September’s ‘We Go Up’ release, includes contributions from Adien Lewis and MZNC – the former worked on Taemin’s sophomore album ‘Move’, while the latter co-wrote Red Velvet’s ‘RBB (Really Bad Boy)’.

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the K-pop group NCT – but it’s far from the only one. Others include NCT 127, which recently dropped a video for ‘Highway to Heaven’, and the China-based WayV. NCT is on the roster of SM Entertainment, which also represents K-pop acts such as Girls’ Generation, EXO and Super Junior.