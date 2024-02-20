NCT Dream announce 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour

NCT Dream have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour, with concerts in Asia, Europe, the US and more.

Announced today (February 20), NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour currently features 17 shows across Asia, with concerts in nine different cities. The Latin America, US and Europe legs of the tour will be revealed on May 8.

‘The Dream Show 3’ will kick off with a three-date concert on May 2 in Seoul, South Korea. In the same month, the K-pop boyband will also play two shows each in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo, as well as the Indonesia capital of Jakarta.

Advertisement

In June, NCT Dream will wrap up the Japanese leg of their tour with a performance in Nagoya on the 2nd. Thereafter, the group will play two-night concerts in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore in the same month.

Following a month-long break in July, the septet will resume their 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour with two concerts in the Philippines in August. Thereafter, the group will head on the Latin America, US and Europe legs of the tour, with dates to be announced in the future.

The venue and ticketing details for the newly announced dates on NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour are:

MAY 2024

02: Seoul, South Korea

03: Seoul, South Korea

04: Seoul, South Korea

11: Osaka, Japan

12: Osaka, Japan

18: Jakarta, Indonesia

25: Tokyo, Japan

26: Tokyo, Japan

JUNE 2024

02: Nagoya, Japan

15: Hong Kong, China

16: Hong Kong, China

22: Bangkok, Thailand

23: Bangkok, Thailand

29: Singapore, Singapore

30: Singapore, Singapore

AUGUST 2024

10: Manila, the Philippines

11: Manila, the Philippines

Advertisement

TBA

Latin America: August to September 2024

US: September 2024

Europe: October to November 2024

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3> SEOUL ➫ 2024.05.02-04

OSAKA ➫ 2024.05.11-12

JAKARTA ➫ 2024.05.18

TOKYO ➫ 2024.05.25-26

NAGOYA ➫ 2024.06.02

HONG KONG ➫ 2024.06.15-16

BANGKOK ➫ 2024.06.22-23

SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.06.29-30

MANILA ➫ 2024.08.10-11

LATAM ➫… pic.twitter.com/L6FeXT8dVS — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) February 20, 2024

In other touring news, K-pop girl group aespa have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, Australia and more.