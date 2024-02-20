NCT Dream announce 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour

NCT Dream have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour, with concerts in Asia, Europe, the US and more.
Announced today (February 20), NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour currently features 17 shows across Asia, with concerts in nine different cities. The Latin America, US and Europe legs of the tour will be revealed on May 8.
‘The Dream Show 3’ will kick off with a three-date concert on May 2 in Seoul, South Korea. In the same month, the K-pop boyband will also play two shows each in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo, as well as the Indonesia capital of Jakarta.
In June, NCT Dream will wrap up the Japanese leg of their tour with a performance in Nagoya on the 2nd. Thereafter, the group will play two-night concerts in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore in the same month.
Following a month-long break in July, the septet will resume their 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour with two concerts in the Philippines in August. Thereafter, the group will head on the Latin America, US and Europe legs of the tour, with dates to be announced in the future.
The venue and ticketing details for the newly announced dates on NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for NCT Dream’s 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour are:
MAY 2024
02: Seoul, South Korea
03: Seoul, South Korea
04: Seoul, South Korea
11: Osaka, Japan
12: Osaka, Japan
18: Jakarta, Indonesia
25: Tokyo, Japan
26: Tokyo, Japan
JUNE 2024
02: Nagoya, Japan
15: Hong Kong, China
16: Hong Kong, China
22: Bangkok, Thailand
23: Bangkok, Thailand
29: Singapore, Singapore
30: Singapore, Singapore
AUGUST 2024
10: Manila, the Philippines
11: Manila, the Philippines
TBA
Latin America: August to September 2024
US: September 2024
Europe: October to November 2024
