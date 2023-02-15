NCT Dream announce US, Europe and Asia tour dates

K-pop group NCT Dream have announced US and Europe dates for their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour, and added new shows in Asia – find the full list of dates below.

On Wednesday (February 15) the NCT sub-unit unveiled a poster revealing a fresh slate of tour dates alongside shows that had already been announced. The world tour will touch down in 22 cities with 32 performances, the group later confirmed on Twitter.

NCT Dream kicked off their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ tour in Japan last year. Upcoming dates include multiple shows in Osaka this weekend, and then extended jaunts in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand.

NCT Dream will start the UK and Europe leg of the tour in London on March 28, before heading to Paris and Berlin. They will then perform seven shows in the US, starting in Newark, New Jersey on April 5 and ending in Seattle, Washington on April 21.

After the US leg, NCT Dream will return to Asia for a fresh batch of shows in Manila, Singapore, Macau and Kuala Lumpur. More dates will be added, the poster says. The venue for each city as well as ticketing details, including onsale dates, categories and prices, have yet to be announced.

NCT Dream’s 2023 ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday-Sunday 17-19: Osaka, Japan

MARCH

Saturday-Monday 4-6: Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday-Sunday 10-12: Bangkok, Thailand

Saturday 25: Hong Kong

Tuesday 28: London, UK

Thursday 30: Paris, France

APRIL

Monday 3: Berlin, Germany

Wednesday 5: Newark, New Jersey

Friday 7: Chicago, Illinois

Sunday 9: Atlanta, Georgia

Wednesday 12: Houston, Texas

Friday 14: Dallas, Texas

Tuesday 18: Los Angeles, California

Friday 21: Seattle, Washington

Saturday-Sunday 29-30: Manila, Philippines

MAY

Monday 1: Singapore

Saturday 13: Macau, China

Saturday 20: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NCT Dream’s last release was their debut Japanese single ‘Best Friend Ever’, which arrived last week. In December they dropped the special winter album ‘Candy’, which was led by the group’s take on the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name.

In other NCT news, NCT 127 dropped a repackaged version of their 2022 album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ in January. It was led by the single ‘Ay-yo’.