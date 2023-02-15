NCT Dream announce US, Europe and Asia tour dates

K-pop group NCT Dream have announced US and Europe dates for their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour, and added new shows in Asia – find the full list of dates below.
On Wednesday (February 15) the NCT sub-unit unveiled a poster revealing a fresh slate of tour dates alongside shows that had already been announced. The world tour will touch down in 22 cities with 32 performances, the group later confirmed on Twitter.
NCT Dream kicked off their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ tour in Japan last year. Upcoming dates include multiple shows in Osaka this weekend, and then extended jaunts in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand.
NCT Dream will start the UK and Europe leg of the tour in London on March 28, before heading to Paris and Berlin. They will then perform seven shows in the US, starting in Newark, New Jersey on April 5 and ending in Seattle, Washington on April 21.
After the US leg, NCT Dream will return to Asia for a fresh batch of shows in Manila, Singapore, Macau and Kuala Lumpur. More dates will be added, the poster says. The venue for each city as well as ticketing details, including onsale dates, categories and prices, have yet to be announced.
NCT Dream’s 2023 ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Friday-Sunday 17-19: Osaka, Japan
MARCH
Saturday-Monday 4-6: Jakarta, Indonesia
Friday-Sunday 10-12: Bangkok, Thailand
Saturday 25: Hong Kong
Tuesday 28: London, UK
Thursday 30: Paris, France
APRIL
Monday 3: Berlin, Germany
Wednesday 5: Newark, New Jersey
Friday 7: Chicago, Illinois
Sunday 9: Atlanta, Georgia
Wednesday 12: Houston, Texas
Friday 14: Dallas, Texas
Tuesday 18: Los Angeles, California
Friday 21: Seattle, Washington
Saturday-Sunday 29-30: Manila, Philippines
MAY
Monday 1: Singapore
Saturday 13: Macau, China
Saturday 20: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
NCT Dream’s last release was their debut Japanese single ‘Best Friend Ever’, which arrived last week. In December they dropped the special winter album ‘Candy’, which was led by the group’s take on the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name.
In other NCT news, NCT 127 dropped a repackaged version of their 2022 album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ in January. It was led by the single ‘Ay-yo’.