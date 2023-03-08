NCT Dream announce venues, ticketing details for upcoming US tour

NCT Dream have announced the venues and ticketing details for their upcoming ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ US tour.

NCT Dream’s seven-date US tour will kick off on April 5 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, followed by stops at Chicago’s Allstate Arena on April 7 and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on April 9.

From there, the K-pop boy band will play two shows in the state of Texas – one at the Toyota Center in Houston on April 12 and another at the Texas Trust CU Theatre on April 17.

NCT Dream will the wrap up their US tour with two dates on the West Coast. The septet will first play the Honda Center in Los Angeles on April 18, before heading for their final stop at the Climate Pledge Area in Seattle, Washington on April 21.

General onsale tickets for NCT Dream’s ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ US tour are set to go on sale at 4pm local time this Friday (March 10) via Ticketmaster. Check out the full list of dates, venues and the official poster below.

NCT Dream’s 2023 ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ US tour dates are:

APRIL:

Wednesday 5: Prudential Centre – Newark, New Jersey

Friday 7: Allstate Arena – Chicago, Illinois

Sunday 9: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

Wednesday 12: Toyota Center – Houston, Texas

Friday 14: Texas Trust CU Theatre – Dallas, Texas

Tuesday 18: Honda Center – Los Angeles, California

Friday 21: Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, Washington

NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ in US

NCT DREAM is bringing their world tour to North America 💚

📅 Tickets on sale March 10 at 4PM local. pic.twitter.com/mfNWIXtxTt — DREAMMAKER USA (@dreammaker_usa) March 7, 2023

NCT Dream are currently on the first Asia leg of their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour, having just played three shows in Jakarta, Indonesia from Saturday (April 4) to Monday (April 6).

The boyband are next headed to Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform another three concerts over the upcoming weekend (April 10 to 12). They will also hold three concerts in Europe over the coming weeks, including shows in London, Paris and Berlin. Tickets for those shows are also available via Ticketmaster.

In other NCT news, SM Entertainment has confirmed that the group’s “infinite” expansion will come to an end in 2023. In February, the K-pop agency stated that the upcoming Japan-based NCT Tokyo would be the last sub-unit of the boyband.