NCT Dream to release upcoming winter album ‘Candy’ next month

K-pop boyband NCT Dream have announced their comeback with a winter special album ‘Candy’ next month.

Earlier today (November 18), the seven-member SM Entertainment group took to social media to share details of their upcoming winter-themed album ‘Candy’. Set to release on December 19, the announcement was accompanied by a short clip of snow falling on an NCT Dream-named house decked out in Christmas decorations.

Details for the winter album including its tracklist and pre-order avenues are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This release marks the first time an NCT sub-unit will release a holiday-themed album. Their SM Entertainment labelmates EXO previously dropped a special winter album as an entire group with 2013’s ‘Miracles in December’.

NCT Dream’s last release as a group was ‘Beatbox’ in May. The record led by the title track of the same name is a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ from March 2022. It features three new tracks – ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’ and ‘On The Way’ – together with the 11 songs previously released on ‘Glitch Mode’. Their forthcoming album will be the group’s third release for the year.

The boyband will also release their first feature film NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream later this month. This feature film documents the group’s two-day performance at the Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier this year and it will premiere with a worldwide theatre release on November 30 and December 3.

The film will feature individual interviews and candid stories from all NCT Dream’s members, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of them practising for their stadium residency earlier this year.

The full list of participating cinemas screening this film can be viewed on NCTDreamTheMovie.com. Tickets for both show dates are on sale now through NCT Dream’s website. Watch the trailer here.