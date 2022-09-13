NCT’s Jeno to become the first K-pop star to open a New York Fashion Week runway show

Luxury fashion designer Peter Do has teamed up with stars from K-pop label SM Entertainment for his upcoming New York Fashion Week showcase.

Set to take place on September 13 (local time), Do’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week show will be opened by NCT member Jeno, who is best known for being a part of its NCT Dream subunit. This will mark the first time a K-pop star has opened a NYFW runway show.

“It was a natural choice to have Jeno open the show. Jeno embodies the Peter Do man – multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer,” said Do in a press release, sharing his motivation behind the decision.

“Few realise the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion so I identify with that process very much,” he added.

Do’s new collection revolves around the theme of time, teased with personalised invitations that take the form of a memory box developed by the designer in collaboration with SM Entertainment.

Contained in a cookie tin, its contents comprise various items representative of Do’s life. These include a recipe from his late father, an old-school mix CD featuring music from SM artists Do listened to growing up and a SM-branded disposable camera, among other items.

“This memory box, filled with all these objects that are of a personal emotional significance to me, is a nod to SM’s presence in different stages of my life,” explained Do. “There’s the nostalgia of listening to Girls’ Generation songs on the bus on my way to school. When we started the brand, we were listening to Red Velvet on repeat while building studio furniture.”

In addition to Jeno, SM Entertainment trainees Shohei and Eunseok — part of the agency’s SMROOKIES team — will be making their NYFW debut by walking in the show. Red Velvet member Seulgi will also attend the event as a special guest, ahead of her upcoming solo debut next month.

While Do has previously worked with another NCT member, Johnny, who he styled for the 2022 Met Gala, this is SM Entertainment’s first foray into the annual fashion event.