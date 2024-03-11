Ex-NCT member Lucas Wong announces debut solo single ‘Renegade’

Former NCT member Lucas Wong has announced his debut solo single, titled ‘Renegade’.

Lucas’ new single was announced today (March 11) through the singer’s official social media accounts. According to a teaser image for the release, ‘Renegade’ will drop on April 1 at 6pm KST.

‘Renegade’ will feature three English tracks, with label SM Entertainment describing the title track as a “rock-based hip-hop song that embodies the ambition to pursue one’s own path without hesitation, embracing change for a better direction and a stronger inner self”.

루카스 첫 싱글 ‘Renegade’ 4월 1일 오후 6시 발매! 오늘부터 예판 시작 동명의 타이틀 곡 ‘Renegade’ 포함 영어곡 총 3곡으로 구성 ‘Renegade’는 록 기반의 힙합 곡으로 더 나은 방향을 위한 변화와 더욱 강해진 내면을 통해 망설임 없이 자신의 길을 걸어가겠다는 포부 담겨 Lucas is making his… pic.twitter.com/1obOW9Lxrs — LUCAS (@lucas_official) March 11, 2024

The official announcement of Lucas’ debut solo single comes just days after SM Entertainment confirmed that the ex-NCT member would make his return this year. It marks his first project since he went on hiatus in August 2021 after a South Korean netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her.

Lucas would later leave both NCT and its sub-group WayV in May 2023, but would remain signed under SM Entertainment, with the label saying that the singer was “planning on showing his performance though a wide variety of individual works from now on”.

Last month, the Hong Kong-born K-pop idol addressed is past controversies in a two-part documentary titled Freeze and Unfreeze. Along with the release of the documentary, SM Entertainment had also launched brand-new official accounts for Lucas.

Aside from NCT and WayV, Lucas is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM. However, the singer’s status in the boyband is currently unclear, with the group not having released music since 2021.