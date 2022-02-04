NCT’s Mark drops gloomy music video for first solo single ‘Child’

NCT member Mark Lee has dropped his first-ever solo single, ‘Child’, alongside its gloomy music video.

Unveiled on February 4 at 6pm KST, the visual for ‘Child’ opens with Mark lying unconscious on a yellow sofa in the middle of a seemingly abandoned factory, before we cut to the rapper wandering aimlessly within a decrepit sun-tinted room.

“I’m a child / I can’t be the person you want / Have a good night / No need for a lullaby,” he sings in the song’s pre-chorus.

The new self-composed and -written track is the latest addition to SM Entertainment’s ongoing ‘SM Station’ digital music project, and is the first under a new ‘SM Station’ project, dubbed ‘NCT Lab’,which will serve as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise, in the future. The ‘NCT Lab’ project will exist outside official NCT records to be released this year.

Mark is also slated to make a comeback with NCT Dream this March, marking the boyband’s first music release since June 2021’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of May 2021’s ‘Hot Sauce’ studio album. More details about the forthcoming release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other NCT members, such as Ten, Taeyong, Doyoung, Taeil, Jaehyun and more, have previously released solo material under the SM Station project. Prior to ‘Child’, Mark has also participated in SM Station as part of the various sub-units of NCT, as well as in duets with artists such as labelmate Xiumin from EXO and vocalist Parc Jae-jung.