NCT to find new member through ‘K-pop Goes Hollywood’ TV show

K-pop boyband NCT are set to choose their next member through an upcoming TV series.

The forthcoming reality TV show will be titled K-pop Goes Hollywood, according to a new report by the South China Morning Post. It will feature cameos from current members of the boyband, though it’s not yet confirmed if they would be on the judging panel. The competition will pit 21 contestants against each other for a chance to join a new NCT subunit called NCT Hollywood.

“We are looking for one winner for this season, but some details of the show are subject to change throughout production,” said a representative of SM C&C, the production wing of NCT’s agency SM Entertainment.

It is currently unknown who the other members of NCT Hollywood will be. As SCMP writer Tamar Herman notes, the members “[haven’t] been announced at this time”. However, the group features a handful of members from the West, including Johnny (America) and Mark (Canada).

Hasn't been announced at this time — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) July 13, 2021

K-pop Goes Hollywood was first announced in May by SM Entertainment, although the title had yet to be revealed at the time. The series will be co-produced by MGM Worldwide Television and will scout for “America’s most talented emerging artists” between the ages of 13 to 25.

Successful contestants will fly to Seoul, South Korea to attend a “K-pop bootcamp” at SM Entertainment. In each episode, contestants will compete in dance, vocal and style tests where they will be judged and mentored by SM founder Lee Soo-Man and NCT members.

SM Entertainment’s upcoming TV competition is the second such reality series to be announced in recent months. Earlier this year, HBO Max and CJ ENM revealed that they were currently developing an as-yet-untitled K-pop talent series based in Latin America.