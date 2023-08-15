NCT’s Taeil fractures thigh after motorcycle accident

South Korean singer Taeil of K-pop boyband NCT has fractured his thigh as the result of a recent motorcycle accident.

Taeil’s label, SM Entertainment, announced in a press statement that the singer was involved in a motorcycle accident earlier today (August 15) and has suffered a fracture to his right thigh. The agency also said that the singer would be going on a temporary hiatus as a result.

“Taeil was on his way home on his motorcycle after finishing his schedule when he was involved in an accident,” SM Entertainment said in its statement, per Soompi. “He immediately visited a hospital for a detailed examination and treatment.”

Following the examination, SM Entertainment said that Taeil was diagnosed with a fracture and that surgery would be necessary. The agency added that the singer is currently “in stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital ahead of the surgery”.

“As a result, Taeil will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and recovery,” SM Entertainment said. The label also specified that the singer would not be participating in NCT’s upcoming ‘NCT NATION: To The World’ concert on August 26 in Incheon, South Korea.

Meanwhile, NCT are set to make their comeback with ‘Golden Age’ on August 28, being the boyband’s first full-group release since ‘Universe’ in December 2021. It’s currently unclear if Taeil will be involved with promotional activities for this release following his injury.

Taeil was also set to drop an ‘NCT LAB’ song with fellow bandmate Haechan sometime this year. It’s unknown if the singer’s injury will affect plans for this release.