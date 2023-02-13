NCT’s Taeil unveils solo song ‘Lovey Dovey’ for the soundtrack of Netflix’s ‘Love To Hate You’

NCT vocalist Taeil has released a new solo track titled ‘Lovey Dovey’ for the soundtrack of Netflix’s new romantic-comedy K-drama Love To Hate You.

On February 10, following the release of the new Netflix original, the streaming platform unveiled a special music video to Taeil’s brand-new song ‘Lovey Dovey’ on its YouTube channel before the track was released digitally.

The accompanying visual features scenes from the series between its lead actors, Kim Ok-vin and Teo Yoo, as well as shots of Taeil performing the track in a recording studio.

“Baby love, Make you feel my love / Why did I realise it just now? / Baby love, Make you feel my love / I won’t let go of you forever,” he sings on the upbeat pop number.

The singer is the latest K-pop idol to contribute to the series’ soundtrack, after (G)I-DLE‘s Miyeon and Yuqi dropped the track ‘Sweet Dream’ last week.

Taeil’s new Love To Hate You track is the latest of the idol’s contributions to K-drama OSTs. The NCT singer also dropped the hit track ‘Starlight’ for Twenty Five, Twenty One, in early 2022, and has previously released songs for dramas like School 2017 and The Merchant, both with his bandmates and as a soloist.

The 28-year-old singer is best known as part of the NCT sub-unit NCT 127, who recently made a comeback with their fourth repackaged album ‘Ay-yo’. That record was a re-release of the group’s fourth studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, which they originally released in September 2022.