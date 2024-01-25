NCT’s Taeyong to release new solo music next month

NCT rapper Taeyong will release new solo music next month, his label SM Entertainment has announced.

Today (January 25), SM Entertainment confirmed in a statement to Sports Chosun that NCT member Taeyong will be dropping new solo music on February 26.

The upcoming release will be his first since his debut solo mini-album ‘SHALALA’, which dropped in June 2023. The project was led by a single of the same title, and also notably featured the song ‘Move Mood Mode’ featuring Red Velvet singer Wendy.

Aside from new music, Taeyong will also be holding his first-ever solo concert next month. Titled ‘TY Track’, the NCT member will be performing two shows at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea on February 24 and 25.

The news comes about half a year after Taeyong revealed that he is working on new solo music. At the time, he said that his upcoming project would feature “a lot more emotional songs [than before]” while speaking to tmrw magazine.

Last year, Taeyong was also named Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s newest global ambassador. The singer said that he was a “huge fan” of the brand’s “philosophy and unique way of communicating”.

