NCT U are baseball heroes in teaser for ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ MV

NCT U have dropped a new music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’.

The brand-new 20-second visual arrived on December 9 at midnight KST, featuring scenes of the unit’s members challenging each other to a round of baseball along with several cuts from the music video teasing the song’s choreography.

“Let’s play ball / Let’s play ball / Yo, you’re my universe, verse, verse,” Mark can be heard rapping the song’s catchphrase over a high-energy hip-hop instrumental.

To be released as a pre-release track on December 10 at 6pm KST, ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ will be one of the title tracks to be released as part of the upcoming NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’, which will arrive in its entirety on December 14 at 6pm KST.

The track will be performed by the NCT U subunit, composed of Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang and Shotaro, and will be performed for the first time at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony on December 11.

The NCT U track will be the second single from the NCT 2021 album to be released so far, following NCT 127’s ‘Earthquake’ which dropped through a “track video” earlier this week. The album will also include other tracks sung by the various other units of NCT, including WayV and NCT Dream.

A total of 21 out of 23 NCT’s members will be involved in the forthcoming ‘Universe’ album. Two WayV members Lucas and Winwin, the latter of which is also a member of NCT 127, will notably be absent from the release.

Earlier this year, NCT 127 said they don’t want to release music that’s “obvious or familiar” during an interview with Hypebae. “I think our team’s strength is that we’re always taking on new challenges,” said Doyoung.