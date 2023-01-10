NCT subunit WayV release laidback video for new B-side track ‘Good Life’

WayV, the Chinese subunit of boyband NCT, has dropped a playful new clip for their recent B-side ‘Good Life’.

On January 9, the boyband (currently active as a sextet) unveiled a laidback video for ‘Good Life’, a song off their recent fourth mini-album ‘Phantom’. In the new visual, the members of WayV head to a park at night, taking polaroid pictures of one another as they play board games and basketball.

“I want to know what that’s like / What that’s like / No problems good life / What that’s like what that’s like / No problems good life,” they sing on the breezy chorus.

‘Good Life’ is one of eight tracks on ‘Phantom’, which was released on December 28 alongside its lead single of the same name. The record also included new B-sides like ‘Diamonds Only’, ‘Broken Love’, ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Try My Luck’.

Previously released duo tracks ‘Back To You’ by Kun and Xiaojun and ‘Low Low’ by Ten and Yang Yang were also featured as bonus songs.

Earlier today (January 10), SM Entertainment announced that WayV would be kicking off their 2023 global fanmeeting tour ‘Phantom’ next month. The boyband will be holding two events in Seoul on February 11 at 2PM and 8PM KST at Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace, before heading to cities around the world. Further details are expected in the coming weeks.

‘Phantom’ marked WayV’s first music in nearly two years, after the release of their third mini-album ‘Kick Back’ in March 2021. Inactive member Lucas became embroiled in controversy a few months after that release, resulting in his ongoing hiatus from both WayV and his other activities in NCT and supergroup SuperM. At the time of writing, it is unclear when Lucas will return from his break.

In other NCT news, South Korea-based unit NCT 127 are set to drop their repackaged album ‘Ay-Yo’ later this month. The forthcoming record is a re-release of their September 2022 studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, and will see the addition of three brand-new songs, including the new title track ‘Ay-Yo’.