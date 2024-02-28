NCT WISH are modern-day Cupids in music video for debut single, ‘Wish’

NCT WISH have made their official debut with the release of their new single, ‘Wish’, released in both Japanese and Korean.

The six-member NCT sub-group released the song as part of their debut single album of the same name. The project also includes one other B-side track, titled ‘Sail Away’. Both songs are available in Korean and Japanese.

In the new song’s accompanying music videos, the members of NCT WISH are a group of modern Cupids, who tour around what looks to be a European city and use rifles instead of a bow and arrow to target people who they want to fall in love with each other.

Advertisement

\“Let’s wish it up baby, wish it up right now / Open your eyes, the world’s changin’ / Keep it up baby / It’s up and down, on this wind we’re ridin’,” the K-pop boyband belt on the song’s energetic chorus.

Last month, SM Entertainment announced that veteran solo singer BoA would take charge of production for NCT WISH’s debut. “BoA is expected to lead the members’ activities and development based on her know-how, insight, sense and own identity, which she had accumulated throughout her long career as a K-pop artist,” the label said in a statement at the time.

NCT WISH – comprising Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya – are the latest and final sub-group of NCT to be launched. The members were determined after they all won their spots in the group through the reality show NCT Universe: Lastart. Last week on February 21, the six-piece made their live Japanese debut at the Tokyo Dome.

NCT WISH will be based in both South Korea and Japan, through which they’ll conduct their global activities. “The band is determined to become a ‘Wish Icon’, sending strong hope and energy to all the music fans worldwide,” SM Entertainment said in a previous statement about the group.

Advertisement

In other NCT news, member Ten recently revealed in an interview that his recent solo debut with an eponymous mini-album, led by title track ‘Nightwalker’, was inspired by the 2023 Australian horror flick Talk To Me, produced by famed film house A24.