NCT’s Taeil still requires “sufficient treatment” after August motorcycle accident, says SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment has shared a health update for K-pop idol Taeil of the boyband NCT.

In a new statement to SPOTV News today (October 18), SM Entertainment revealed that NCT’s Taeil underwent a successful surgery following his motorcycle accident in mid-August this year. The label added that the singer is currently “recovering his health by focusing on treatment with the will to greet fans as soon as possible”, as translated by Soompi.

However, SM Entertainment also stated that the K-pop idol still requires “sufficient treatment and stability” in order to recover. As such, Taeil will not be joining NCT 127 during the November dates of their upcoming ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour.

Advertisement

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to fans who are concerned about Taeil’s health, and we will do our best to ensure that Taeil can greet fans again in good health,” SM Entertainment added.

In mid-August, NCT’s Taeil had fractured his thigh as the result of a motorcycle accident, which occurred as the singer was “on his way home” after “finishing his schedule” that day. The singer later “visited a hospital for a detailed examination and treatment”, where he received medial advice to undergo surgery.

In other K-pop news, Swan of girl group PURPLE KISS has gone viral on TikTok after a clip of her telling of a hater was posted on the platform. So far, the clip has amassed over 470,000 views, with over 100,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet have announced their long-awaited third studio album, titled ‘What A Chill Kill’. The record, which will be the follow-up to their 2017 release ‘Perfect Velvet’, will be released next month.