Ne-Yo announces ‘Champagne & Roses’ 2024 UK tour with Mario

Ne-Yo has announced details of a new UK tour, ‘Champagne & Roses’, for 2024 with support from Mario. Check out the dates below.

The musician will kick off a six-date tour of the UK in Manchester on March 7, before heading to Leeds, Cardiff, Newcastle, London and Birmingham.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am GMT next Friday (November 24) – you’ll be able to buy them here. Check out the full list of dates below:

Ne-Yo will play

MARCH

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

8 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 – Cardiff, Utilita Area

11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

13 – London The O2

14 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Back in the summer, Ne-Yo revealed that he’s a huge fan of the game Street Fighter. It was also reported that he takes his PlayStation 5 with him on tour in a “new personal tradition” in order to handle the stresses that his work throws at him

He also revealed that he had played and defeated artists like Wale and Lupe Fiasco to become a fighting game luminary in the industry.

“I was playing Wale in Street Fighter regularly for a little while,” the musician revealed. “He just finally got tired of losing, so he stopped playing me.

“There was a point in time where Lupe Fiasco was supposed to be like really, really good at Street Fighter. I played him. He’s decent.”

He said he takes his PlayStation 5 with him on tour in a “new personal tradition” in order to handle the stresses that his work throws at him. “As you can probably imagine, I live a somewhat energetic and active life [and] deal with a lot of people all the time.”

In other news, Ne-Yo was criticised earlier this year when he made comments about parenting and gender identities. After initially saying sorry, he later took back his apology.