Nearly 5,000 people injured in Astroworld tragedy, new filing says

Nearly 5,000 people were injured in the tragedy at last year’s Astroworld festival, a new filing reveals.

A new court filing filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday (May 9) from three lawyers – Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff and Sean Roberts – said that 4,900 people suffered injuries of differing extents, divided up into whether they needed “extensive” or “less extensive” medical treatment.

10 people died at Travis Scott’s Houston-based festival last November after a crowd surge, and the new filing, reported by Rolling Stone, includes 732 claims from attendees who required “extensive medical treatment,” 1,649 with “less extensive treatment,” and 2,540 cases where the extent is yet to be confirmed. The total of over 4,900 is by far the most injuries linked to the tragedy yet.

In January, a website was set up by the FBI in tandem with the Houston Police Department, asking people that attended the festival to submit photos and videos taken from the event.

The following month, it was then reported that hundreds of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation related to the Astroworld tragedy would move forward as one case, combining over 380 separate filings that seek to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims.

Last month, Scott released his first song since Astroworld – a collaboration between himself, Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside titled ‘Hold That Heat’. The rapper has been making a slow comeback since the tragedy took place – he reportedly performed a short set at a private pre-Oscars party, and a brief DJ set at a Coachella afterparty, before performing last weekend at a Miami nightclub.

The rapper also announced the launch of his multi-million dollar Project HEAL initiative, and said he would “always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy”. The rapper was, however, accused of violating a gag order by announcing the initiative. Scott is currently facing hundreds of combined lawsuits over the events that unfolded at Astroworld.