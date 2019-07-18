Nearly one per cent of Finland’s population shows up to watch Metallica in record-breaking concert

A WorldWired tour date for the books

Metallica brought their WorldWired tour to Finland on Tuesday (July 16), drawing almost one per cent of the country’s population in a record-breaking concert.

The heavy metal legends’ concert at Kantola Event Park in the city of Hämeenlinna was attended by 55,000 people. That’s about one per cent of Finland’s entire population of more than 5.5 million people.

According to Live Nation Finland, Metallica’s Hämeenlinna show was not only Kantola Event Park’s biggest audience ever, but apparently also the band’s single biggest concert in the country.

Metallica marked the milestone with an act of generosity, donating one euro for every member of the audience to the Finnish children’s charity Hope. The charity’s executive director says their donation of nearly £50,000 (€55,000) will support the hobbies of more than 200 children for a full year, as news site Yle Uutiset notes.

Metallica also released a video to thank their Hämeenlinna fans for the record-breaking show. It captures the stage being set up, audience members streaming in and snippets of the band’s performance. See it below:

Metallica made a similar charity donation earlier in the WorldWired tour, gifting £40,000 to a homeless charity ahead of their stadium show in Manchester. Their tour of Europe continues today in Tartu, Estonia, and will wind up in Auckland, New Zealand in November.