Listen to Neck Deep’s cover of the ‘Peep Show’ theme music

Neck Deep have covered Harvey Danger’s ‘Flagpole Sitta’, the song best known as the theme music for Peep Show — listen to their rendition of the track below.

‘Flagpole Sitta’ was originally released by Harvey Danger in July 1997, and went on to soundtrack the opening credits of Peep Show from its second season onwards.

Neck Deep have now released their cover of ‘Flagpole Sitta’ in association with Amazon Music, which you can hear below.

Speaking about their rendition of the Harvey Danger song, Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow said: “It’s a bit of a cult classic, it’s one of those songs that everybody doesn’t know that they know.

“Obviously it’s also the theme tune to one of our all time favourite TV shows, Peep Show!”

Neck Deep’s most recent release was ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’, which arrived last month.

Writing in review of the record, NME‘s Dannii Leivers noted: “Produced by Matt Squire, who’s known for his punchy work with Ariana Grande, Avril Lavigne and One Direction, Neck Deep’s fourth album is sleek and smooths down their serrated edges. Instead, the band have focused on easy thrills, something they do very well.

“Singer Ben Barlow’s nasal vocals are polarising, but he drills the addictive refrain of ‘Fall’ and jubilant highlight ‘Telling Stories’ into your brain with a charm that’s hard to resist. “