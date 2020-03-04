Neck Deep announce huge September UK tour

Neck Deep have announced details of a UK tour for this September.
The Welsh band will tour in support of their forthcoming new album ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’, which will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Peace and the Panic’.
With the new LP set to arrive on July 24, Neck Deep have today (March 4) confirmed details of a UK tour for September.
It’ll include two sets of dates in Manchester and Glasgow, before an arena show in Cardiff. The tour ends with a huge date at London’s Alexandra Palace on September 19.
Speaking about the tour in a statement, Neck Deep said they were “incredibly excited (and nervous) to be playing such big and prestigious venues!”
“When we started this band, we never even dreamed of playing at places like Alexandra Palace and Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal. Not that we have ever felt the need to prove ourselves to anyone, but coming back with an album we are all incredibly proud of and confident in, we felt we needed to play rooms that reflect that.
“We had these venues in mind when we were writing this record, so, now is the time to do it.”
Check out details of Neck Deep’s forthcoming UK tour below.
September
12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
15 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
16 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
18 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
19 – Alexandra Palace, London
Tickets for Neck Deep’s newly announced tour go on sale on Friday, March 20 at 9AM. A pre-sale will commence on March 18 at 10AM — you can find out more details about that here.