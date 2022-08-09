Neighbourhood Festival announces second wave of acts for 2022

Neighbourhood Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2022 – check out the line-up below.

The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all topping the bill.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the likes of Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Brooke Combe, Gracey, The Goa Express and The Skinner Brothers will also be taking to the stage. Other new additions include Dylan, Pastel and Afflecks Palace.

“Manchester’s biggest multi-venue music festival just got even bigger,” organisers wrote on Twitter.

You can see the updated line-up poster in the tweet below, and find any remaining tickets here. Visit the official Neighbourhood Festival website for further information.

🚨SECOND WAVE LINE-UP ANNOUNCED🚨

Manchester's biggest multivenue music festival just got even bigger. We've added loads more artists to join headliners @TheSnuts, @E_E_ and @sundarakarma on Sat 1st October.

Get yer tickets➡️ https://t.co/tuEU9NvERP pic.twitter.com/KkNR87pV6w — Neighbourhood (@NBHDFestival) August 5, 2022

Back in June, bill-toppers The Snuts announced their second studio album ‘Burn The Empire’ (out October 7 via Parlophone Records).

The follow-up to the Scottish band’s 2021 debut ‘W.L.’ – which topped the UK’s Official Albums Chart – has already been previewed by four songs: ‘The Rodeo’, ‘End Of The Road’ (feat. Rachel Chinouriri), ‘Zuckerpunch’, and the record’s title track.

Everything Everything released their sixth studio effort ‘Raw Data Feel’ this May, with Sundara Karma’s ‘Oblivion!’ EP arriving the previous month. The latter band’s latest full-length album ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ came out in 2019.

Meanwhile, Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 took place in Warrington’s Victoria Park earlier this year. The festival boasted sets from Kasabian, Blossoms, Manic Street Preachers and more.