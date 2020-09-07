Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 adds third day headlined by Gerry Cinnamon

Next year’s Neighbourhood Weekender festival has added a third day to its lineup, which will be headlined by Gerry Cinnamon.

It’s the first time the Warrington event will expand across three days, taking place at Victoria Park on May 28-30, 2021.

The festival was initially due to be held back in May, but was put on hold until September 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organisers then issued a statement to confirm that the festival will make its return next summer, “following updated government advice” on holding mass gatherings.

“We are delighted that the vast majority of artists playing at the festival have confirmed they will return,” organisers said of their revised lineup for next year’s event, which now sees Cinnamon join fellow bill-toppers Ian Brown and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

“Everyone involved in the festival and the artists that are playing are working really hard to give you the festival you wanted.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, festival organisers announced that Cinnamon would be joined on the Friday (May 28) by Circa Waves, The Zutons, Jade Bird and Orla Gartland.

If you have a full weekender ticket (Sat & Sun) keep an eye on emails from your ticket agent for an exclusive pre-sale link that will be valid for a limited time between 9:00am 8th September – 8:30am 11th September!

General sale this Friday 9.30am ⏰ pic.twitter.com/lfGh1jyTVS — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) September 7, 2020

Tickets for the third date go on sale on Friday September 11 at 9:30am BST – get your tickets here.

For anyone who has already purchased weekend tickets for the original two-day event, emails will be sent out with an exclusive pre-sale link that will be valid for a limited time between 9:00am September 8 – 8:30am September 11.

Meanwhile, back in April, Gerry Cinnamon gave an insight into his new album ‘The Bonny’ by releasing a track-by-track guide to all of the songs on the record.

The Scottish singer/songwriter released his second album on April 17, which is a follow-up to his 2017 breakthrough debut record ‘Erratic Cinematic’.

Featuring such songs as ‘Canter’ and ‘Sun Queen’, Cinnamon celebrated his new album’s release day by providing fans with a track-by-track insight into every song on ‘The Bonny’.