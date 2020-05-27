GAMING  

Neighbourhood Weekender festival now rescheduled for 2021

A revised line-up has also been revealed

By Tom Skinner
Fluctuate
Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Neighbourhood Weekender festival has been rescheduled for the second time, and will now take place in 2021 – see the full statement below.

The Warrington two-dayer was initially due to be held at Victoria Park last weekend (May 23-24), but was put on hold until September 2020 back in March due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Today (May 27), organisers issued a statement to confirm that the festival will make its return next summer, “following updated government advice” on holding mass gatherings. Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 will take place between May 29-30.

“We are delighted that the vast majority of artists playing at the festival have confirmed they will return,” organisers said of their revised line-up for next year’s event, which features bill-toppers Ian Brown and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

“Everyone involved in the festival and the artists that are playing are working really hard to give you the festival you wanted.”

All tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 remain valid for 2021, though fans are able to receive a refund should they be unable to attend the new dates.

“For those that can, we kindly ask that you keep hold of your tickets and be part of the Neighbourhood Weekender next year,” the statement continues. “We have a great community around this event and together we can get through this. We hugely appreciate your patience and support.

“These are very tough times for everyone and we want to have the biggest party with you when we are out the other side.”

To mark what would have been their 2020 event, Neighbourhood Weekender organisers shared a number of past performances from their booked acts online. The Neighbourhood Virtual Weekender took place on the festival’s official website.

Meanwhile, a new survey has found that 82% of festival-goers would feel comfortable making a return to attending live music events within one-to-six months of the lifting of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
