Watch Neil Peart-narrated short film ‘Growth Rings’

A short film narrated by legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart titled ‘Growth Rings’ has been made available to watch online.

Created in collaboration with DW Drums, the film honors the way in which music marks moments in peoples lives. Peart co-wrote and recorded his own voiceover before his death in January.

A press release for ‘Growth Rings’ reads: “Co-written by Jeremy Bout and recorded by Neil Peart of RUSH, one of the greatest drummers of all time, this short film honors the way in which music marks moments in our lives.

“Just as the life of a tree can be understood through it’s growth rings, we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times.”

You can watch ‘Growth Rings’ below:

Peart passed away on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

The visionary stickman’s last ever public drum solo took place on the final date of Rush’s farewell tour at The Forum in LA on August 1, 2015.

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins were among those who shared moving tributes to the drummer.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Meanwhile, Rush music sales increased by over 2,000% following the death of Peart.