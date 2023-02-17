Neil Young and Crazy Horse members announce new album ‘All Roads Lead Home’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse‘s Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren have announced a new album.

The quartet are set to release the album, titled ‘All Roads Lead Home’, under the moniker Molina, Talbot, Lofgren and Young. It is set to drop on March 31 via Reprise.

The 10-track album, which contains songs written by all four members, began life as a pandemic project for the members of Crazy Horse. Young was brought on board later, his sole writing credit being a live solo version of ‘Song Of The Seasons’, from the 2021 Crazy Horse album ‘Barn’, which came together concurrently with this project.

The other members of Crazy Horse wrote three songs each with different musicians for the project.

The quartet have also shared the first taste of the album in the form of the Lofgren-written song ‘You Will Never Know’. Check it out below:

TRACKLIST:

1. ‘Rain’ (Billy Talbot)

2. ‘You Will Never Know'(Nils Lofgren)

3. ‘It’s Magical’ (Ralph Molina)

4. ‘Song Of The Seasons’ (Neil Young)

5. ‘Cherish’ (Billy Talbot)

6. ‘Fill My Cup’ (Nils Lofgren)

7. ‘Look Through The Eyes Of Your Heart’ (Ralph Molina)

8. ‘The Hunter’ (Billy Talbot)

9. ‘Go With Me’ (Nils Lofgren)

10. ‘Just For You’ (Ralph Molina)

The album arrives off the back of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s recent project ‘World Record’, which came out in November. A few months prior, they released ‘Toast’, a scrapped album that was recorded back in 2001.

Elsewhere, Young announced his first public performance since 2019 earlier this week. He will be headlining the sixth edition of the Light Up the Blues charity show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, alongside his CSNY bandmate Stephen Stills. The benefit show – organised by Stills and his family since 2013 – raises money for autism awareness non-profit Autism Speaks.