Neil Young announces 50th anniversary reissue of ‘Time Fades Away’

Neil Young has announced details of a 50th anniversary reissue of his 1973 album, Time Fades Away.

A special reissue of the album, entitled Time Fades Away 50 will be released on November 3 via Reprise Records in a new limited edition clear vinyl.

In addition to the eight original songs on the album, the new anniversary release will also include the bonus song ‘The Last Trip to Tulsa.’ This was originally released in November 1973 as the B-side to the album’s single, which was the title track. It also appeared on 2020’s Neil Young Archives Vol. 2: 1972–1976.

Advertisement

You can pre-order the album here from the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives; it will also be available at “music retailers everywhere” upon release according to the website. Purchases made through Greedy Hand, will come with a high-resolution digital download of the album.

Check out the artwork and the track list here:

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Time Fades Away” with this Limited Edition clear vinyl release! Includes the bonus track “The Last Trip to Tulsa”. Pre-order yours today at https://t.co/w9wagCLrfM! #TimeFadesAway #NeilYoungArchives #50thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/7RQqKx70qD — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) September 15, 2023

Time Fades Away 50 Track List

Side A:

01. ‘Time Fades Away’

02. ‘Journey Through the Past’

03. ‘Yonder Stands the Sinner’

04. ‘L.A.’

05. ‘Love in Mind’

Side B:

01. ‘Don’t Be Denied’

02. ‘The Bridge’

03. ‘Last Dance’

04. ‘The Last Trip to Tulsa’

Advertisement

Back in June, Young kicked off his first tour in four years. Young played a series of solo acoustic dates on the west coast this summer in his first run of headline gigs since pre-pandemic.

Earlier this year, Young made his live comeback at a march and rally in support of the United For Old Growth campaign, which is looking to stop the Canadian government from allowing logging companies from destroying old-growth forests.

Since then, he has reunited with Stephen Stills at a show in Los Angeles in April and performed at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party alongside Snoop Dogg, Beck and more.