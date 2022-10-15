Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance

Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’.

The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.

Available on 3xLP or 3xCD, the box set will come with the following: the original album; three studio outtakes; the BBC solo set recorded on February 23, 1971; and Harvest Time. Also included is a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.

The outtakes included in the reissue are ‘Bad Fog Of Loneliness’, ‘Journey Through The Past’ and ‘Dance Dance Dance’. Harvest Time also features footage from Young’s “Harvest Barn” sessions in Northern California along with recording sessions in Nashville and London.

You can watch the BBC recording of ‘Heart Of Gold’ below.

Harvest (50th anniversary edition) tracklist:



01. ‘Out On The Weekend’

02. ‘Harvest’

03. ‘A Man Needs A Maid’

04. ‘Heart Of Gold’

05. ‘Are You Ready For The Country?’

06. ‘Old Man’

07. ‘There’s A World’

08. ‘Alabama’

09. ‘The Needle And The Damage Done’

10. ‘Words (Between The Lines Of Age)’

Neil Young Live in concert at the BBC:



01. ‘Out On The Weekend’

02. ‘Old Man’

03. ‘Journey Through The Past’

04. ‘Heart Of Gold’

05. ‘Don’t Let It Bring You Down’

06. ‘A Man Needs A Maid’

07. ‘Love In Mind’

08. ‘Dance Dance Dance’

‘Harvest’ outtakes:



01. ‘Bad Fog Of Loneliness’

02. ‘Journey Through The Past’

03. ‘Dance Dance Dance’

In other news, Young recently announced ‘World Record’, a new album he created with his band Crazy Horse.

The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’.

On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.