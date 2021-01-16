Neil Young announces new live album and concert film ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’

Neil Young has announced a new live album and concert film ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ – listen to a performance of ‘Country Home’ below.

The collection was recorded at a 1990 show Young played with Crazy Horse in Santa Cruz, California shortly after the arrival of ‘Ragged Glory’, the musician’s 18th studio album.

Set for release on February 26 via Reprise, ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ captures the debut performances of tracks from that album, which came out in September 1990.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to get their hands on a 4xLP box set, a 2xCD set and a deluxe edition box set, with the latter format including a DVD, four LPs and two CDS. A digital release is also coming to the official Neil Young Archives site.

You can see a trailer for the Bernard Shakey-directed Way Down In The Rust Bucket film above, as well as an audio live cut of ‘Country Home’.

“In true Crazy Horse fashion, the incendiary show ran across three sets and over three hours, with songs like ‘Love And Only Love’ and ‘Like A Hurricane’ hypnotically stretching past ten minutes,” a description reads.

“The Catalyst gig also marked the first time ‘Danger Bird’ – a cut from Young’s 1975 album ‘Zuma’ – was played for a live audience, thundering on into psychedelic six-string fireworks. Other live debuts on ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ include ‘Surfer Joe And Moe The Sleaze’ ‘Love To Burn’, ‘Farmer John’, ‘Over And Over’, ‘Fuckin’ Up’, ‘Mansion On The Hill’ and ‘Love And Only Love’.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month it was revealed that Young had sold 50 per cent of the rights to his entire back catalogue in a landmark deal.

Young shared his previously unreleased album ‘Homegrown’ (from 1975) last May and ‘The Times’, an EP of reworked protest songs, last September.