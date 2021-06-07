Neil Young confirms new album with Crazy Horse is on the way

Neil Young has confirmed a new album is currently in the works with longtime collaborators Crazy Horse.

Young and Crazy Horse previously collaborated on the album ‘Colorado’ in 2019, and ‘Americana’ and ‘Psychedelic Pill’ in 2012. Now, the 75-year-old has confirmed on his personal website he has a handful of songs ready for a new LP, saying “recording with [Crazy Horse] will begin soon”.

“I have five songs ready for the next album, so I think over time the rest will come and we may start recording again soon,” he said.

However, Young also said he doesn’t plan to lock in tour dates “until I am sure the audience is safe”.

Elsewhere on his website, Young said he has handed in his sci-fi book Canary after working through edits with his editor. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2018, Young said the book is about a man who “works for a power company and there’s corruption in the power company and he wants to expose it”.

NME gave ‘Colorado’ a four-star review upon its release, saying “[Young’s] commitment to a better way of doing things seeps through each of the ten songs”.

Last month, Young unveiled an extensive schedule of archival projects that he plans to release in the future.