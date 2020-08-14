Neil Young confirms release of three archival projects later this year

Neil Young has announced the release of three archival projects which will arrive later this year.

The biggest of the three for Young’s fans is the long-awaited release of ‘Neil Young Archives Volume 2’, which was initially promised after the first volume arrived back in 2009.

It’s set to span material from around 1973 to 1982, with Young previously claiming that Vol. 2 would be “full of albums that weren’t there before — stuff I did that I never put out”.

While the exact contents are yet to be revealed, he previously said that records such as 1976’s ‘Chrome Dreams’ and 1977’s ‘Oceanside Countryside’ would be included.

It will arrive on November 6, the same day that Young will also release Return to Greendale, a live set from his tour with Crazy Horse to support 2003’s ‘Greendale’.

The year of releases will then round off on December 6 when another Crazy Horse concert, recorded at Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in November 1990, will be shared under the title ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’.

In a letter on his website confirming the trio of releases, Young also revealed that a project called The Timeless Orpheum is almost finished. “It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together,” he explained.

Earlier this week, Young spent approximately £15,350 (US$20,000) to remove the Facebook and Google login functionality on his archive website, citing the social media sites’ policies regarding the forthcoming US presidential election as the reason for the move.

Young also announced earlier this month that is suing President Donald Trump for the unauthorised use of his music at campaign rallies, posting the lawsuit on the archives website.