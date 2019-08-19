Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new song, ‘Rainbow of Colors’, out later this month

From ‘Colorado’, their first record in seven years

Neil Young has announced that he and Crazy Horse will release a new song, ‘Rainbow of Colors’, later this month. It previews ‘Colorado’, his first new record with the band since 2012’s ‘Psychedelic Pill’.

Young broke the news on Saturday (August 17) via his Archives website, as Stereogum noted. “Billy, Ralphia, Nils and I are all very happy to bring this song ‘Rainbow of Colors’ to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late David Briggs once said,” he wrote.

The rock veteran first revealed Crazy Horse’s return to the studio in April. In his latest post, Young announced ‘Colorado’ will arrive in October, and feature “10 new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes”. Besides CD and digital versions of the record, there will also be a double vinyl release comprising three sides of music and a 7” exclusive single not on the album.

Earlier this month, Young announced he was postponing all tour plans for the rest of the year to focus on a whopping 15 film projects. One of them is Mountaintop Sessions, a documentary chronicling the making of ‘Colorado’. It was shot by cinematographer C.K. Vollick and will premiere in more than a hundred theatres worldwide the week ‘Colorado’ is released, Young wrote on his website.

“It is a wild one folks, no holds barred. You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts [sic] and all!” Young wrote excitedly of the doc. “I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen.” Read the full post on Young’s Archives website here.