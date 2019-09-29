Neil Young and Crazy Horse share ‘a love letter from us’ to planet Earth

"Thanks for being our home"

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have released a short instrumental called ‘A letter from us’ – listen to it below.

Following recent songs ‘Rainbow of Colors’ and ‘Milky Way’, and the announcement of new album ‘Colorado’, the new release is a modest ode to Earth that comes in at just 1:18 in length. Paired with a short video offering messages of all the reasons why earth is such a sacred place, each one is signed with the simple phrase, “love life.”

Released on Friday (September 27), Young shared the new song via his Neil Young Archives site with the message: “Thanks for being our home. . . . .”

Young first revealed Crazy Horse’s return to the studio in April. Young announced ‘Colorado’ would arrive in October, and feature “10 new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes”. Besides CD and digital versions of the record, there will also be a double vinyl release comprising three sides of music and a 7” exclusive single not on the album.

In August, the singer-songwriter announced he was postponing all tour plans for the rest of the year to focus on a whopping 15 film projects. One of them is Mountaintop Sessions, a documentary chronicling the making of ‘Colorado’. It was shot by cinematographer C.K. Vollick and will premiere in more than a hundred theatres worldwide the week ‘Colorado’ is released, Young wrote on his website.