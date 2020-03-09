Neil Young has written a lengthy post on his website in which he endorses Bernie Sanders for president.

“I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” Young said. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.”

Going on to accuse the Democrat Party of “pulling every political string” to prevent Sanders becoming their candidate both this year and during the 2016 election, Young said that he regrets registering as a Democrat when he became an American citizen in January.

Advertisement

“Outside the courthouse, after I was naturalized (funny word for it), there was a Democrat Party Registration booth. I registered. My first error as a U.S. citizen will be corrected now. I am registering Independent. The wheels are in motion. I don’t trust the DNC because I think the DNC is pushing their own agenda over the good of the country.”

Young continued: “The USA is broken, as is our sacred Democracy temporarily broken. Search for Truth. We already have socialism in the USA bailing out Wall Street and the super rich. How about the working class and the students who want a real future without debt?”

Young also invited for fans of his who support Donald Trump to write to him, asking them to explain “what is the positive side?”

In February, Young wrote an open letter to Trump, calling him “a disgrace to my country” and accusing him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”