Listen to Neil Young’s fiery new track ‘Vacancy’

Neil Young has released a new song called ‘Vacancy’, the latest to be taken from ‘Homegrown’, his previously unreleased album due out next week – listen to it below.

The 12-track record, which Young describes as “the unheard bridge between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes A Time’, was recorded in 1975 but has never seen the light of day in its entirety. It will now arrive on June 19th via Reprise Records.

‘Vacancy’ was recorded at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch Studio in January 1975. It features Stan Szelest on Wurlitzer organ, Ben Keith on lap slide guitar, bassist Tim Drummond, and Karl T. Himmel on drums.

“Who are you?/ Where are you going to?” Young sings, before addressing an old lover: “I look in your eyes and I don’t know what’s there/ You poison me with that long, vacant stare.”

Listen to ‘Vacancy’ below:

‘Vacancy’ follows the single ‘Try’, another previously unreleased track he performed on tour between 2007 and 2008.

Last month, Young shared a special performance of the title track from ‘Homegrown’.

Performed during the fifth episode of his ‘Fireside Sessions’ series, which was directed by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, Young also shared a handful of other rarities.

Singing to an audience that included a handful of chickens and a mallard, the latest instalment of the 74-year-old’s live-streamed series featured renditions of ‘Tumbleweed’, ‘Harvest’, ‘Old Man’ and 1969’s ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’.

Meanwhile, Young has doubled down on his criticism of Donald Trump in a new letter that voices his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the latest letter to fans online, the musician said he was hopeful in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving on to address the rise of BLM in the wake of George Floyd’s death.