Neil Young has secured his US citizenship ahead of the 2020 US presidential election in which he is encouraging people to vote for the Democrats.

The Canadian musician, who now has Canadian-US dual citizenship, is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Trump is running for presidency for a second term.

Young shared the news with fans by posting a photo of him saluting next to a sign that reads: “Democrats register to vote here.” He captioned the picture with American and Canadian flag emojis and wrote: “I’m happy to report I’m in!! Vote your conscience (sic)”.

I'm Happy To Report I'm In!! 🇺🇸vote your conscience 🇨🇦https://t.co/gLNCTK7J9u pic.twitter.com/fJVZ0qZo2t — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 23, 2020

In 2016 Young criticised Trump for using his song ‘Rocking’ In The Free World’ without permission, he claimed, at his presidential candidate announcement event the year previous.

Young told The Colbert Report the next year that “didn’t like that idea” of Trump using his music “because of the misogyny and the racism”. Additionally, last year Young berated Trump’s refusal to engage with fighting climate change after wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, including his own.

The 74-year-old singer had initially made a bid for US citizenship in November 2019 but the outcome was delayed after he admitted to smoking marijuana. He wrote on his website: “I want to be a dual citizen and vote.

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.

“The problem is defined in an April 19, 2019 addition under Attorney General Sessions. USCIS issued a Policy Alert which includes: ‘An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana related activities may lack GMC (good moral character) if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.’

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named).”