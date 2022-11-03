Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ documentary set for release in December

A new documentary film about Neil Young‘s 1972 album ‘Harvest’ is set to be screened in cinemas next month.

The film, which features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville, is being released to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary this year.

Set to be screened in cinemas on December 1 (with select encores on December 4), Neil Young: Harvest Time will be preceded by a personal introduction from Young about the film and album.

“Created between January and September 1971, this docu-film takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the ‘Harvest Barn’ sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album,” a synopsis for Harvest Time reads.

“Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling, and includes most of the tracks from ‘Harvest’, including ‘Heart of Gold’, ‘A Man Needs A Maid’, ‘Alabama’ and ‘Old Man’.”

Speaking about Neil Young: Harvest Time, Young said in a statement: “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.

“I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time’, and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

Tickets to screenings of Neil Young: Harvest Time will go on sale on November 10 from here.

The premiere of the film will coincide with the arrival of a special 50th anniversary edition box set of ‘Harvest’, which is set for release on December 2. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.