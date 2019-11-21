Neil Young has stopped using Facebook and blamed the social media site for supporting right wing groups

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to you"

Neil Young has revealed that he is no longer using Facebook.

Posting in his Archives website website, the veteran rocker slammed the social media site and said his site is “no longer interested in further links with Facebook” and will “be discontinuing use”.

In the posting entitled “Facebook is toast at NYA”, Young wrote: “Facebook is facing criticism for sponsoring the annual gala of the Federalist Society, the powerful right wing organisation behind the nomination of the conservative supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“This turn of events, in addition to the false information regularly supplied to the public on Facebook, with its knowledge, has caused us to re-evaluate and change our use policy. I don’t feel that a social site should be making obvious commitments to one side of politics or the other. It further confuses readers regarding truthfulness in coverage and message.

“NYA, is no longer interested in further links with FACEBOOK and will be discontinuing use. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to you.”

Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns

It comes just a month after he threatened to pull all posts from his archive.

At the time Young wrote: “It’s a problem we face together. FB gives you more than you want and it’s not all good. A lot of it is very bad misinformation about political campaigns and ads that are outright falsehoods. These are fine with Facebook, but not with NYA. If we were to leave Facebook with our social outreach we would lose communications with millions. If we continue to be on Facebook, we are conflicted about who we are.

With that in mind, don’t be surprised if we drop all references and contacts with the platform. We recently ran an article describing how to delete the FB platform. It’s not easy to disengage but it is possible… if you believe them.”

Meanwhile, Young, a Canadian citizen, recently shared that his application for US citizenship had been delayed because of his marijuana use.