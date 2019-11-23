Neil Young’s unreleased ‘Homegrown’ LP finally set to arrive after 45 years

The "revealing" record from 1975 will see the light of day next year

Neil Young is set to release the long-awaited ‘Homegrown’ next year, 45 years after the album was originally shelved.

Writing on his Neil Young Archives website, the artist said: “’Homegrown’ will be our first release in 2020, sounding great in vinyl — as it was meant to be… Made in the mid-nineteen seventies!”

Young stated that the album had taken longer than usual to restore because he refused to complete the process digitally, with the accompanying video showing his longtime producer John Hanlon working on the album.

“Mr. J. Hanlon is seen here mastering ‘Homegrown’ in an all analog chain,” he explained. “This is the way records were made when we started out. This is the way we made them sound great. We were told that this was impossible now, the ‘Homegrown’ tapes were too damaged to use; we had to use Digital.

“We didn’t agree. We did not accept. We painstakingly restored the analog masters of Homegrown.”

Young also suggested that the mostly-acoustic ‘Homegrown’, which focused on his difficult relationship at the time with actress Carrie Snodgress, didn’t originally see the light of day because it was too intensely emotional.

Young described the project as a “record full of love lost and explorations,” and one “that has been hidden for decades. Too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times.” He goes on to call the album “the unheard bridge between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes a Time’.”

On Thursday (November 21), the artist said that Neil Young Archives is “no longer interested in further links with Facebook” and will “be discontinuing use”.

In the posting entitled “Facebook is toast at NYA”, Young wrote: “Facebook is facing criticism for sponsoring the annual gala of the Federalist Society, the powerful right wing organisation behind the nomination of the conservative supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“This turn of events, in addition to the false information regularly supplied to the public on Facebook, with its knowledge, has caused us to re-evaluate and change our use policy. I don’t feel that a social site should be making obvious commitments to one side of politics or the other. It further confuses readers regarding truthfulness in coverage and message.”