Veteran rocker also played some of his classic hits

Neil Young gave a rare outing to his 1974 track ‘On The Beach’ during a live show in Belgium last night (July 9).

It was the first time Young had performed the track live in over 16 years, and the first time since the 70s that he performed it while backed by a full band. You can view the Antwerp performance, with Promise Of The Real, below.

The veteran rocker also played a series of his famous hits during the gig, including ‘Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)’ and ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ alongside the likes of ‘Mansion On The Hill’ and ‘Fuckin’ Up’.

Young recently announced details of a new book he has co-authored with Phil Baker, CEO of the Neil Young Archives.

Titled To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio, the book is set for release on September 9 and details Young’s efforts to improve sound quality.

Announcing details of the book on his website, Young said: “To Feel the Music is the story of my efforts to improve the quality of audio that you hear. It takes you through how the sound was and is compromised by the tech and record companies, and instead of improving over time like other technologies, it has become worse.

“Our book also tells the business and development story behind Pono, and then, when people wanted the convenience of streaming, how we developed Xstream high resolution streaming, the highest quality streaming in the world, as you hear it at NYA.”

Young also recently paid tribute to his late manager Elliot Roberts, who died last month.