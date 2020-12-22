Neil Young plays ‘Comes A Time’ from an empty theatre in his hometown

Neil Young has returned to his hometown for a new performance of ‘Comes A Time’ – watch it below.

The video sees Young playing an empty Coronation Hall in Omemee, Ontario.

“Coronation Hall in Omemee, Ontario, is a wonderful old theater,” Young wrote on his Archives website. “It holds memories of my family, all together in that little town. My dad played Coronation Hall once in a local show as my mother, my brother, and I sat in the audience.”

He added: “I was uncharacteristically nervous that night in 2017 playing Coronation Hall by myself for the first time and streaming to the world. Hometown is a Neil Young Archives tradition, showing every year, right here through the holidays.

“I know this time of year is going to be hard for a lot of us as we long to be with our loved ones. Our hearts go out to all of you. We send much love and a Coronation Hall quarantine ‘Comes a Time’.”

Watch the ‘Comes A Time’ performance here.

The new performance of ‘Comes A Time’ is one of a host of new and archived footage of Young on his website that’s free to watch until the end of the year.

“If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies,” Young said in a statement this month, announcing that his archives would be opened up for the rest of 2020 with no charge. “We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA… It’s my music and our lives. Peace.”

Included in the archives are the Fireside Sessions, which saw Young sharing originals and covers at home during quarantine, including a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin”.

Elsewhere in a busy 2020, Young shared his previously unreleased 1975 album ‘Homegrown’ in May, and ‘The Times’, a prescient new EP of reworked protest songs.

Reviewing ‘The Times’, NME wrote: “Originally broadcast as a part of Neil Young’s Fireside Session livestream, ‘The Times’ is a collection of Young’s finest protest songs re-recorded for a world that needs them more than ever, and aimed at person who seems intent on destroying it.”