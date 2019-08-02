Neil Young postpones 2019 tour plans to focus on film projects

The 'Rockin' in the Free World' singer has 15 films to finish

Rock veteran Neil Young has announced he will be postponing the rest of his 2019 tour plans to focus on completing a whopping 15 unfinished film projects.

The ‘Down by the River’ singer had been set to tour with his Crazy Horse band for the rest of this year to promote their upcoming album ‘Colarado’. However, in a blog post on his website, Young said the tour would now be put on hold.

“Thanks for coming to our 2019 shows, but will be in an editing suite for rest of the year,” the statement reads. “We plan to be back for 2020.”

The film projects will include:

A Rusted out Garage [Crazy Horse’s 1987 tour]

Greendale Live [Crazy Horse’s 2002-03 tour]

Alchemy [Crazy Horse’s 2012-14 tour]

Catalyst

Tokyo Budokan 76 [A 1976 show in Japan with Crazy Horse]

London Odeon Hammersmith 76 [A 1976 show in London with Crazy Horse]

Solo Trans [Young’s one-man show supporting ‘Trans’ in 1983]

Stray Gators Harvest Sessions [The 1971 recording sessions for ‘Harvest’]

Greendale Live at Vicar Street [A March 2003 stop of the solo ‘Greendale’ tour]

The Boarding House [A 1978 solo acoustic stand at the Boarding House club in San Francisco]

Silver and Gold [A 1999 solo acoustic tour]

Stratford Shakespearean Theater 1971 [A January 1971 solo acoustic show in Connecticut]

Solo BBC 1971 [A BBC solo acoustic show taped February 23rd, 1971]

Trans 2020 [An animated film by Micah Nelson using the music of Young’s 1982 LP ‘Trans‘]

The 15th film will be a ‘making of’ documentary that was filmed to tie into the release of ‘Colarado’, which will be Crazy Horse’s first new album since 2012’s ‘Psychedelic Pill’. According to Young, the record will stand up to some of his classics.

“We believe we have a great Crazy Horse record and one to stand alongside ‘Everybody Knows This is Nowhere’, ‘Rust Never Sleeps’, ‘Psychedelic Pill’ and all the others,” he said back in April.

However, Young will have to do without the band’s mainstay guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro on the new record — he has now retired and been replaced by Nils Lofgren.

Meanwhile, Neil Young has announced details of a new book he has co-authored with Phil Baker, CEO of the Neil Young Archives.

Titled To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio, the book is set for release on September 9 and details Young’s efforts to improve sound quality.